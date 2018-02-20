LIVE NOW: Columbia City Council to discuss controversial 2 a.m. bar closing ordinance

Recently, the group of neighbors who live near Five Points gathered to share their message – and stories – ahead of a Tuesday morning public hearing on the issue they assembled to address. (Source: WIS)

Members of Columbia's city council are holding a hearing seeking input on Councilman Howard Duvall's plan to end special permits allowing bars to stay open past 2 a.m.

That hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Duvall’s goal could be tough to achieve. The ordinance has plenty of detractors who say it unfairly targets bars outside Five Points, would be bad for business, and wouldn't work anyway.

