Arrest made after Snapchat threat at Camden High

A juvenile was detained by police Monday after a Snapchat threat was made towards Camden High School, the Camden Police Department said.

A student at the school received a threatening message and reported it to administrators. Camden police investigated with Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and Kershaw County School District and determined there was no viable threat.

Camden High School Principal Dan Matthews sent a message to parents saying that the threat was not credible.

"A student received a Snap-Chat from a fake source. As soon as the student received the message, she immediately reported it to our administration. We have been working with the Camden Police Department since notification. We do not believe the threat is credible at this point," Matthews said. "The perpetrator will be prosecuted to the fullness extent of the law."

After a thorough investigation was completed, an arrest was made.

