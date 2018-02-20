Officials report 23 total injuries in crash involving car and school bus, but only one serious injury

An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.More >>
Officials have cleaned up the scene of a crash involving a car and a Lexington County School District 4 school bus on Tuesday morning.More >>
A leader with Dominion Energy says the company had nothing to do with fake emails sent to state lawmakers regarding the SCE&G and SCANA merger.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating a potential threat made at Chapin High School and Dutch Fork High School on Monday.More >>
The raffle was organized before the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, in which an AR-15 was used to kill 17 people.More >>
