Officials report 23 total injuries in crash involving car and school bus, but only one serious injury

Officials have cleaned up the scene of a crash involving a car and a Lexington County School District 4 school bus on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at Blackville and Fallaw Road. Capt. Adam Myrick with Lexington County Sheriff's Department says police are on the scene.

The school bus was carrying middle school students and high school freshmen. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones, eighteen students and one bus driver are being checked by EMS for precautionary reasons. Jones says bus passenger injuries are not serious.

County officials, meanwhile, say 23 people were treated total with one listed as having serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been listed.

Officials cleared the scene around 9 a.m.

