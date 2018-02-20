Dominion Energy addresses fake emails on SCANA merger

A leader with Dominion Energy says the company had nothing to do with fake emails sent to state lawmakers regarding the SCE&G and SCANA merger.

The false emails ask South Carolina legislators not to support legislation that could kill a merger between SCANA and Dominion Energy.

It's unclear at this time who's behind the emails. SCANA and Dominion say they don't know why emails are being sent from some residents without their knowledge.

Dan Weekley with Dominion Energy says "Please let me be absolutely clear: Dominion Energy had nothing to do with these false emails. This is not how we do business. We condemn those who are behind this effort in the strongest possible terms."

Weekly went on to say in the written statement that the Consumer Energy Alliance has asked the South Carolina Attorney General to investigate the false emails.