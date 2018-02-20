FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Tuesday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Watch out for dense fog through your Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service Office in Columbia has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Midlands until 10 AM Tuesday.

With muggy conditions and light winds, visibilities will likely be less than a quarter of a mile for several communities through mid-morning.

Don't be in a hurry during your morning drive to work and school.  Also, use extra caution around the bus stops.

The fog is expected to dissipate by mid-morning, giving way to a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

