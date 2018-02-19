2 sheriff's departments are looking into threats made at 2 different Lexington-Richland 5 high schools

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating a potential threat made at Chapin High School on Monday.

LCSD says they've been in constant contact with Lexington-Richland 5 School District throughout the course of their investigation.

The sheriff's department did not clarify the nature of the threats, but parents who have contacted WIS says the threat was written on the wall of a boy's bathroom.

"As part of our work to ensure a safe environment for students and faculty, we plan to place extra deputies on campus and increase patrols in the area tomorrow [Tuesday]," LCSD tweeted.

Meanwhile, a Richland County Sheriff's Department Desk Sergeant confirmed that RCSD is currently investigating a threat made to Dutch Fork High School. The perceived threat pointed to something happening on Tuesday morning.

We're looking into a potential threat made today at @ChapinHigh. We've been in constant communication with @LexRich5Schools throughout our investigation.

An LR5 spokesperson also confirmed that the threats to both high schools are being investigated. She said extra security measures are being taken "out of an abundance of caution."

"All threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,"Director of Communications for LR 5 Katrina Goggins said via email. "Safety is a top priority for our school district, and we will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure our schools remain safe places to learn."

This isn't the only threat made to a Midlands school on Monday. A teen was petitioned to family court on Monday after writing a threatening note on the restroom wall at Chestnut Oaks Middle School.

The incident comes on the heels of other arrests in regards to threats made towards Midlands schools, including a man arrested for threatening Westwood High School.

