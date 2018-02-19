'It's a senseless way to die': SC woman backs penalty for holding cellphone while driving

An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.More >>
The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.More >>
Kelly Willenberg's family changed after one split-second decision behind the steering wheel. Her husband, Dale, was a father, grandfather, nurse, and avid cyclist until he was hit and killed while riding his bike on June 29, 2017. Now, Willenberg and her family are pushing for a new law in South Carolina.More >>
Kelly Willenberg's family changed after one split-second decision behind the steering wheel. Her husband, Dale, was a father, grandfather, nurse, and avid cyclist until he was hit and killed while riding his bike on June 29, 2017.More >>
In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.More >>
In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.More >>
A new report collected by the Congaree Riverkeeper shows there is over 750,000 gallons worth of sewer spills are present in our rivers and creeks.More >>
A new report collected by the Congaree Riverkeeper shows there is over 750,000 gallons worth of sewer spills are present in our rivers and creeks, which is actually at a record low.More >>
They’re old and young, male and female, black and white, and all of them say they've had enough.More >>
They’re old and young, male and female, black and white, and all of them say they've had enough.More >>
A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to Family Court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.More >>
A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to Family Court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>