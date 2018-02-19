Sheriff: 13-year-old Sumter girl threatened to 'shoot the school down'

A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to Family Court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.

A 13-year-old girl will be petitioned to family court after writing a threat on the restroom floor of Chestnut Oaks Middle School while class was in session on Monday.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the threatening message where the author said they would "shoot the school down" was found by other students and reported to school officials.

Surveillance footage led investigators to the 13-year-old suspect, but they conclude that there is no credibility to the threat.

"Although we don't believe this student had the ability to carry out this threat, we take all threats seriously," Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. "Through the quick action and cooperation with school officials, our investigators were able to identify the student involved and bring this case to a close. Because of her age, it will be up to the family court system to determine what happens to this student."

The student was released to her parents' custody and school officials insist that no students were in danger and no weapon was on school premises.

The incident comes on the heels of other arrests in regards to threats made towards Midlands schools, including a man arrested for threatening Westwood High School.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.