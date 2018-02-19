Man arrested after shooting, assaulting victims Saturday in Lexington Co.

Deputies in Lexington County have arrested a Columbia man after shooting a person in Lexington County on Saturday night.

Authorities said 37-year-old Michael Eugene Parker has been assaulted two people at a Havenwood Drive residence before pulling out a gun and shooting a third person. After firing the gun, Parker left the scene and went to another home on Wood Trail Drive. There, deputies said Parker requested a ride but was denied. Parker then assaulted the owner of the home and pointed a gun at him.

Deputies found Parker at the home on Wood Trail Drive and arrested him there.

Parker has been charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and pointing and presenting a firearm. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

