USC climbs one spot in women’s AP Top 25

South Carolina returns to the No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25 this week.

Winners of their last four, Dawn Staley’s squad, the Gamecocks picked up victories over Georgia and Kentucky this past week to improve their record to 22-5. The Gamecocks remain in second place behind Mississippi State. Carolina is one game ahead of Missouri heading into the final week of regular season play.

The top six teams in the AP Top 25 (UConn, Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas) remain the same. The Huskies and the Bulldogs remain undefeated this season. Oregon and Florida State move up in the poll at Nos. 8 and 9 respectively while UCLA slips to No. 10.

South Carolina will play its final home game on Thursday when LSU comes to town for Senior Night. The Gamecocks will finish regular season play on Feb. 25 at Tennessee.

