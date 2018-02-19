USC climbs one spot in women’s AP Top 25 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC climbs one spot in women’s AP Top 25

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Alexis Jennings (Source: TheBigSpur.com) Alexis Jennings (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina returns to the No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25 this week.

Winners of their last four, Dawn Staley’s squad, the Gamecocks picked up victories over Georgia and Kentucky this past week to improve their record to 22-5. The Gamecocks remain in second place behind Mississippi State. Carolina is one game ahead of Missouri heading into the final week of regular season play.

The top six teams in the AP Top 25 (UConn, Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas) remain the same. The Huskies and the Bulldogs remain undefeated this season. Oregon and Florida State move up in the poll at Nos. 8 and 9 respectively while UCLA slips to No. 10.

South Carolina will play its final home game on Thursday when LSU comes to town for Senior Night. The Gamecocks will finish regular season play on Feb. 25 at Tennessee.

  Andy Kennedy steps down as Ole Miss basketball coach, effective immediately

    Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.

  Waters' field goal gives LSU 64-63 win over Missouri

    Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.

  Bulldogs remain perfect, win SEC regular season title

    MSU led 36-25 at intermission and went on to win it 76-55 to remain perfect and win the SEC regular season title for the first time in program history.  "It just doesn't get any better than that, y'all," Vic Schaefer said following Sunday night's win over Texas A&M. "It's very, very special. To win a Southeastern Conference Championship, it takes something very special from each of them, and I'm really proud of them."
