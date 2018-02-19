This Gamecocks great is getting a shot at becoming an NFL offens - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

This Gamecocks great is getting a shot at becoming an NFL offensive coordinator

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley watches warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez) Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley watches warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
PHILADELPHIA (WIS) -

South Carolina great and current Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley is getting an interview for the Eagles' vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report from ESPN. 

ESPN's Ian Rapoport said Staley, who has been with the organization as a coach since 2011, will interview with head coach Doug Pederson on Monday.

The Eagles are coming of a victory in Super Bowl LII with a win over the New England Patriots. 

Philadelphia's former OC, Frank Reich, left to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. 

Staley's career as a Gamecock included 1,852 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Andy Kennedy steps down as Ole Miss basketball coach, effective immediately

    Andy Kennedy steps down as Ole Miss basketball coach, effective immediately

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:27 AM EST2018-02-19 16:27:30 GMT
    WLBTWLBT

    Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.

    More >>

    Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.

    More >>

  • Waters' field goal gives LSU 64-63 win over Missouri

    Waters' field goal gives LSU 64-63 win over Missouri

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-02-18 02:00:41 GMT
    Tremont Waters (Source: WAFB)Tremont Waters (Source: WAFB)

    Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.

    More >>

    Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Bulldogs remain perfect, win SEC regular season title

    Bulldogs remain perfect, win SEC regular season title

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-19 04:00:43 GMT
    MSU led 36-25 at intermission and went on to win it 76-55 to remain perfect and win the SEC regular season title for the first time in program history.  "It just doesn't get any better than that, y'all," Vic Schaefer said following Sunday night's win over Texas A&M. "It's very, very special. To win a Southeastern Conference Championship, it takes something very special from each of them, and I'm really proud of them." Copyright 2018 M...More >>
    MSU led 36-25 at intermission and went on to win it 76-55 to remain perfect and win the SEC regular season title for the first time in program history.  "It just doesn't get any better than that, y'all," Vic Schaefer said following Sunday night's win over Texas A&M. "It's very, very special. To win a Southeastern Conference Championship, it takes something very special from each of them, and I'm really proud of them." Copyright 2018 M...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly