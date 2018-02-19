This Gamecocks great is getting a shot at becoming an NFL offensive coordinator

Philadelphia Eagles' Duce Staley watches warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

South Carolina great and current Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley is getting an interview for the Eagles' vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport said Staley, who has been with the organization as a coach since 2011, will interview with head coach Doug Pederson on Monday.

The Eagles are coming of a victory in Super Bowl LII with a win over the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia's former OC, Frank Reich, left to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Staley's career as a Gamecock included 1,852 yards and 17 touchdowns.

