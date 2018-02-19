Natural gas line cut shuts down Irmo intersection

Fire officials say that a natural gas line has been cut at the intersection of Harbison Boulevard and Bower Parkway Monday afternoon.

The intersection is shut down, but there are no injuries that have been reported, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

A handful of blocks around the leak have been blocked off and Columbia Police are managing detours.

#TheCFD on scene cut natural gas line Harbison Blvd & Bower Pkwy intersection closed #TrafficAlert #scnews https://t.co/7UwnkQl0F0 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 19, 2018

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.