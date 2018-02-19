Chadwick Boseman graces Rolling Stone cover fresh off record-breaking Black Panther opening

Chadwick Boseman graces Rolling Stone cover fresh off record-bre - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Fresh off the heels of a $201.8 million box office haul, South Carolina native and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is being given yet another honor: the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The magazine honored the star with not only the cover, but an in-depth look at Boseman's life from humble beginnings in Anderson, South Carolina.

"Boseman was a quiet kid who loved drawing and wanted to be an architect. He also loved basketball, and was good enough to be recruited to play college ball. But during his junior year of high school, a boy on his team was shot and killed," the article said. "Boseman coped with the tragedy by writing a play in response to the incident, which he called Crossroads and staged at his school. He realized he liked telling stories. 'I just had a feeling that this was something that was calling me,' he says. 'Suddenly, playing basketball wasn't as important.'"

You can see Boseman in the record-breaking Black Panther in theaters everywhere.

