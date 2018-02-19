Abraham, the Mountain Dew drinking camel, to star in performance

Here's something you don't hear about everyday, a camel walking around downtown Columbia.

WIS ran into "Abraham the Camel" while covering another story.

Abraham is well-known in the Midlands for his performances in the 'Jesus is His Name' Christmas show and for being able to chug a bottle of mountain dew in seconds.

Turns out, Abraham was downtown on Monday to be in a commercial for "Cleopatra," the upcoming Columbia City Ballet's show at the Koger Center on March 24th.

His handler, Clifford Fisher says Abraham is 20 years old.



