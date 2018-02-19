A garbage truck tipped over on its side on a busy Columbia stree - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A garbage truck tipped over on its side on a busy Columbia street

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department responded after a garbage truck overturned, causing lane closures on a busy street.

That incident happened on Huger Street just before 9 a.m. 

The driver of the truck is reportedly in stable condition and has been transported to a local hospital. 

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018  WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly