Midlands caregiver organization reopens after tree ruins building

It’s a moment 9 months in the making for a Midlands organization that serves caregivers.

Last May, the organization Leeza’s Care Connection in Irmo had to close their only location after strong storm winds sent a tree on top of their building.

They had since been operating out of a local church and are now ready to open their doors again.

Leeza's Care Connection is a free support and resource center for caregivers who are caring for a family member dealing with a debilitating disease.

Their mission is to help support caregivers as they say 62% die before the person they are caring for. That is partly due to the stressful atmosphere caregivers face when caring for a family member.

This center is here to give caregivers free resources and to teach them that they are not alone.

"After I found out more about it, I would say that I virtually did everything wrong and all I was doing is causing my wife a lot of grief. Everyone here, even though I didn't understand yet, they understood that once I started explaining what was going on they understood," caregiver Bill Ackermann said.

"I was doing everything wrong, not knowing it. You come in and everybody is so caring. You get the love and support and you just go, you can hug people you've never seen before and it's just such a caring place and you go home feeling really up," caregiver Pat Swigert said.

Caregivers say it is important to not have to go through every day alone. They say Leeza’s Care Connection helps them speak with others facing the same challenges.

The open house is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Once inside, you will be able to tour the different rooms and speak with organization members.

On Tuesday, there will be a grand re-opening ceremony from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Former TV host and South Carolina native Leeza Gibbons will be in attendance as well.

Leeza’s Care Connection is located at 201 St. Andrews Road.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.