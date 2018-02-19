One man dead after suspected homicide in Sumter

The Sumter Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide after one man died of a gunshot wound Feb. 19.

Kyishawn Archie, 20, died at Palmetto Health Tuomey due to a single gunshot wound according to Sumter County Coroner Robert M. Baker.

An autopsy will be performed in Newberry.

Details are limited at this time. WIS will continue to update this story.

