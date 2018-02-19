A mishandled rifle going off killed one man and lead to charges against another, police say

A mishandled rifle discharged, killing one man and leading to manslaughter charges for another, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Police charged Rashid Qawiyy Spain, 19, of involuntary manslaughter after Kyishawn Archie, 20, was killed from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators say Spain, Archie, and a third man were handling the rifle when it was unintentionally fired.

Archie was struck and immediately taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he later died.

An autopsy will be performed in Newberry.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

