Police say this woman crashed into three men and immediately left the scene

The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.More >>
The Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department responded after a garbage truck overturned, causing lane closures on a busy street.More >>
It’s a moment 9 months in the making for a Midlands organization that serves caregivers.More >>
One 16-year-old juvenile male has been arrested and faces charges of murder in regards to a shooting that claimed the life of Cisco Knightner early Saturday morning.More >>
Columbia Police Department arrested a female accused of injuring three males during a hit and run incident Saturday night. It happened on the 400 block on Wildwood Avenue.More >>
