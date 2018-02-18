Richland Co. man wanted for attempted murder arrested, charged b - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Richland Co. man wanted for attempted murder arrested, charged by deputies

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Demetrius Campbell (Source: Richland County) Demetrius Campbell (Source: Richland County)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A man who was wanted by Richland County deputies in connection with a shooting that severely wounded one man is now in custody.

On Sunday, deputies announced that Demetris Campbell was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Deputies say on February 2, Campbell shot a man multiple times following an argument. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he continues to recover. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly