Richland Co. man wanted for attempted murder arrested, charged by deputies

A man who was wanted by Richland County deputies in connection with a shooting that severely wounded one man is now in custody.

On Sunday, deputies announced that Demetris Campbell was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Deputies say on February 2, Campbell shot a man multiple times following an argument. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he continues to recover.

*Update* Demetris Campbell has been arrested. Campbell is charged with attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/WmvQCIoo3X — RCSD (@RCSD) February 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.