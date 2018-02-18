Woman charged after injuring three men in hit-and-run collision

Adriane Theresa Kempinski is charged with several charges including hit and run involving great bodily injury. (Source: CPD)

A Columbia woman is accused of injuring three people in a Saturday night hit-and-run incident.

Adriane Theresa Kempinski is charged with several charges including hit and run involving great bodily injury, three counts of failing to render aid, and no driver’s license.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday night on the 400 block of Wildwood Avenue.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department say one of the victim’s car stalled in the area and the other two victims stopped to help him. Kempinski then hit the men who were on the side of the road working on the broken-down car. She then fled the scene.

One of the victims suffered a serious leg injury. The other two victims were not seriously injured but they did receive treatment at the hospital.

Kempinski turned herself into CPD at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Kempinski’s car is being processed by officers for potential evidence.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.