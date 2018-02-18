Lexington Co. deputies investigating after one person injured in Gaston shooting

Deputies in Lexington County are investigating after a shooting Saturday night injured one person.

The incident happened off of Havenwood Drive in Gaston.

Deputies say the victim is expected to be ok. One person is in the custody of LCSD and is being questioned. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

