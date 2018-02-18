Richland Co. man burglarizes, 'brutally' sexually assaults 85-year-old woman

A 36-year-old man was arrested on his birthday after deputies said he sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman.

Marquille Rondale Livingston faces multiple charges including first-degree burglary, criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping.

Deputies say in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Livingston entered the victim’s home on Brighton Hill Road and attacked her with his fists. He then “brutally sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

The victim attempted to call for help using her Life Alert bracelet, however, when the agent made contact, Livingston took over the conversation and told them everything was fine.

Before he left the residence, Livingston stole cash and the victim’s watch.

Deputies say DNA collected at the scene by the RCSD Crime Lab was instrumental in identifying Livingston.

He was arrested on Saturday, February 17, which deputies say is his birthday. Livingston has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.