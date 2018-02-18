Richland deputies searching for 'extremely dangerous' suspect wanted for attempted murder

The man is wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times at a BP gas station on Parklane Road on February 11. (Source: RCSD)

Richland County deputies have shared pictures of a suspect they say is considered "extremely dangerous" in the hopes that the community can help locate him.

The man is wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times at a BP gas station on Parklane Road on February 11. Lt. Curtis Wilson with RCSD said the suspect knew the victim in some way, but the extent of that is still under investigation.

The suspect is believed to be average height, medium build, wearing dark jeans and a plaid shirt.

Deputies also released an image of what appears to be the car involved in this incident. The car is believed to be an Impala.

Anyone with any information is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.