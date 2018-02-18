Police reopen downtown roadway that was closed due to gas leak

A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
In a statement, Mesa police admit to using force on Virginia but say it happened because she tried to go back inside and the officer was grabbing her to protect her.More >>
In a statement, Mesa police admit to using force on Virginia but say it happened because she tried to go back inside and the officer was grabbing her to protect her.More >>
In the wake of the recent school shooting, some are expressing their opinions in interesting ways.More >>
In the wake of the recent school shooting, some are expressing their opinions in interesting ways.More >>
Columbia Police have reopened the portion of Lady Street that was shut down due to a gas leak Sunday morning.More >>
Columbia Police have reopened the portion of Lady Street that was shut down due to a gas leak Sunday morning.More >>
A 36-year-old man was arrested on his birthday after deputies said he sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman.More >>
A 36-year-old man was arrested on his birthday after deputies said he sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman.More >>
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency: Iranian commercial airplane carrying 66 people has crashed in country's south.More >>
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency: Iranian commercial airplane carrying 66 people has crashed in country's south.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.More >>
Richland County deputies have shared pictures of a suspect they say is considered "extremely dangerous" in the hopes that the community can help locate him.More >>
Richland County deputies have shared pictures of a suspect they say is considered "extremely dangerous" in the hopes that the community can help locate him.More >>
President Donald Trump is criticizing the FBI over its handling of a tip on the suspect in the Florida school shooting, says bureau spending too much time on Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump is criticizing the FBI over its handling of a tip on the suspect in the Florida school shooting, says bureau spending too much time on Russia probe.More >>
Nick Goepper says he's more prepared to handle the burst of fame that comes with winning an Olympic medal than he was four years ago.More >>
Nick Goepper says he's more prepared to handle the burst of fame that comes with winning an Olympic medal than he was four years ago.More >>
The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.More >>
The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.More >>