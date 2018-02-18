Police reopen downtown roadway that was closed due to gas leak

Columbia Police have reopened the portion of Lady Street that was shut down due to a gas leak Sunday morning.

The natural gas leak was at 700 Lady Street. Police say the leak has been fixed.

Update

Natural gas leak fixed. Lady street back open pic.twitter.com/Wx9WUjnLmf — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 18, 2018

