One dead after crash in Orangeburg County

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.More >>
The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
Over the last nine months, Ryan Garret has called the police on his neighbor dozens of times.More >>
Over the last nine months, Ryan Garret has called the police on his neighbor dozens of times.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a driver after a one vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.More >>
Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a driver after a one vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
Columbia Police Department arrested a female accused of injuring three males during a hit and run incident Saturday night. It happened on the 400 block on Wildwood Avenue.More >>
Columbia Police Department arrested a female accused of injuring three males during a hit and run incident Saturday night. It happened on the 400 block on Wildwood Avenue.More >>
President Donald Trump is criticizing the FBI over its handling of a tip on the suspect in the Florida school shooting, says bureau spending too much time on Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump is criticizing the FBI over its handling of a tip on the suspect in the Florida school shooting, says bureau spending too much time on Russia probe.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.More >>
A man who was wanted by Richland County deputies in connection with a shooting that severely wounded one man is now in custody.More >>
A man who was wanted by Richland County deputies in connection with a shooting that severely wounded one man is now in custody.More >>
Flu activity has led to 20 pediatric deaths so far this year so recognizing early symptoms and signs of the flu are vital.More >>
Flu activity has led to 20 pediatric deaths so far this year so recognizing early symptoms and signs of the flu are vital.More >>
Deputies in Lexington County are investigating after a shooting Saturday night injured one person.More >>
Deputies in Lexington County are investigating after a shooting Saturday night injured one person.More >>