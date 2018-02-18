One dead after crash in Orangeburg County

Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a driver after a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on Wolf Street, just outside of Elloree at 12:45 Sunday morning. Officials say the driver, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Truck was traveling north of Wolf Street when they went to the right, off of the roadway and hit a parked car on the shoulder. Troopers say the truck then went left off of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

