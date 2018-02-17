WATCH: Thornwell and Co. receive bling - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Thornwell and Co. receive bling

(Source: TheBigSpur.com) (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

By John Del Bianco

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) — Saturday was a celebration of South Carolina men’s basketball’s greatest team accomplishment, a Final Four appearance.

At halftime of the 3:30 p.m. tip-off against No. 10 Auburn, with program legends from numerous decades standing behind them, former players Sindarius ThornwellPJ DozierDuane Notice, and Justin McKie received their Final Four rings in a celebration of the 2017 NCAA Tournament East Regional Championship.

Watch the ceremony below.

