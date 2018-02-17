Coroner identifies cab driver who died in shootout with teenager

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Doctors have been working for years trying to find a way to prevent or reverse the disease.More >>
Doctors have been working for years trying to find a way to prevent or reverse the disease.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
In the wake of the recent school shooting, some are expressing their opinions in interesting ways.More >>
In the wake of the recent school shooting, some are expressing their opinions in interesting ways.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.More >>
The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.More >>
The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.More >>
"I love him and I just want him to know that." Family of slain teen speaks out in wake of deadly Saturday shootingMore >>
"I love him and I just want him to know that." Family of slain teen speaks out in wake of deadly Saturday shootingMore >>
The cab driver who died after a shootout with a teenager early Saturday morning has been identified.More >>
The cab driver who died after a shootout with a teenager early Saturday morning has been identified.More >>
A boyfriend is facing attempted murder charges after hitting his girlfriend with a car and leaving her in the road just after midnight on Saturday.More >>
A boyfriend is facing attempted murder charges after hitting his girlfriend with a car and leaving her in the road just after midnight on Saturday.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating two overnight shootings that claimed the lives of two teenagers.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating two overnight shootings that claimed the lives of two teenagers.More >>
Police have arrested one 16-year-old male in regards to a shooting that claimed the life of Cisco Knightner early Saturday morning.More >>
Police have arrested one 16-year-old male in regards to a shooting that claimed the life of Cisco Knightner early Saturday morning.More >>