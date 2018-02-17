Coroner identifies cab driver who died in shootout with teenager

The cab driver who died after a shootout with a teenager early Saturday morning has been identified.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Rayvon Wilmot of West Columbia died just before 9:00 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the head.

The shootout occurred after what police call a disagreement between 18-year-old Marques A. Hallman, who also died from gunshot wounds, and Wilmot. Wilmot was operating a cab meant to pick up Hallman and two others on Johnson Avenue.

