"I love him and I just want him to know that." Family of slain teen speaks out in wake of deadly Saturday shooting

Cisco, left, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head after an argument broke out in the early morning of Feb. 17. (Source: Knightner family)

One 16-year-old juvenile male has been arrested and faces charges of murder in regards to a shooting that claimed the life of Cisco Knightner early Saturday morning.

Knightner, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the head after an argument broke out just after midnight between the teens gathered at the Benedict Street home, per CPD.

According to the police report, Knightner was playing video games with friends when an argument started and ended with Knightner being shot and killed.

Police are sifting through eyewitness testimony from family members and friends of Knightner who were in the room when the shooting occurred.

“Regardless of the matter if you were playing or not, the fact of the matter is you had a gun and you shot this child in his face,” Family friend Lucinda Diggs said. "He shot him in his face. So it’s heartbreaking to know that this young man’s life has been cut short. [The family is] grieving, they’re going through a lot and it’s going to take some time because he was young, he had so much ahead of him and so much life that was supposed to be promised but cut short."

Friends and family describe Knightner as a good, humble kid who was fun to be around. Knightner leaves behind nine brothers and sisters.

Faith Knightner-Diggs, Cisco's sister, said that she never thought a friend would do something like this to her brother.

“My brother, he was a very good person because he had straight A’s," Faith said. "He always defended his sisters and brothers, and he never gave up on us or his self. He loves playing sports with other people and having fun...and I love him and I just want him to know that.”

Faith says she was texting her brother last night before 10:00 p.m. and then he never texted back. She had plans to see him today.

Faith says her brother's careless death is reminiscent of the teenage lives lost days ago in Florida.

“And what's really sad is that a shooting that happened on Valentine's day, about a boy that’s in high school, and seventeen were killed," Faith said. "Fourteen were injured and you never thought that would happen to just other kids. They go to school and they never come back home. I feel sad. I know that when I pass I’ll see him again.”

The arrested juvenile is not being identified at this time but is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This incident is just one of two deadly shooting incidents that occurred just after midnight in the Columbia area.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

