Juvenile facing murder charges in wake of deadly Benedict Street shooting

Cisco, left, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head after an argument broke out in the early morning of Feb. 17. (Source: Knightner family)

Police have arrested one 16-year-old juvenile male in regards to a shooting that claimed the life of Cisco Knightner early Saturday morning.

Knightner, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the head after an argument broke out just after midnight between the teens gathered at the Benedict Street home, according to CPD.

The arrested juvenile is not being identified at this time but is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This incident is just one of two deadly shooting incidents that occurred just after midnight in the Columbia area.

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

