Coroner identifies two teens who died in two overnight shootings in Columbia

The Richland County Coroner has identified the two teenage victims that died overnight in two separate shootings.

The coroner said Cisco Knightner, 17, died from a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim was identified as 18-year-old Marques A. Hallman.

Investigators say the first shooting happened just after midnight on the 6000 block Benedict Street. Knightner and three friends were playing video games at a home when officers say an argument started.

Knightner suffered a gunshot wound to the head following the argument and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officers say a teen suspect has turned himself in at CPD Headquarters and is being questioned. Charges are still pending.

The second shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning at 926 Johnson Avenue.

Investigators believe Hallman and two additional teens requested a cab and, after arriving at their destination, Hallman and the cab driver argued about the cab fare. The teen and the cabbie then shot each other inside the car. The other two passengers in the car ran to safety and were not injured.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital. Hallman was pronounced dead overnight while the cabbie died later in the morning.

Police say the Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting them with both investigations.

Check back for updates.

