Coroner identifies two teens who died in two overnight shootings in Columbia

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
According to a post on the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, authorities are looking for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student.More >>
According to a post on the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, authorities are looking for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating two overnight shootings that claimed the lives of two teenagers.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating two overnight shootings that claimed the lives of two teenagers.More >>
Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.More >>
Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu made history at the Olympics on Friday night, setting off a hailstorm of Winnie the Pooh dolls.More >>
Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu made history at the Olympics on Friday night, setting off a hailstorm of Winnie the Pooh dolls.More >>
A new machine looks for the flu virus in a different way and is far more effective than conventional tests.More >>
A new machine looks for the flu virus in a different way and is far more effective than conventional tests.More >>