2 teens die in two overnight shootings in Columbia

Columbia Police are investigating two overnight shootings that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Investigators say the first shooting happened just after midnight at 6204 Benedict Street. A teen and three friends were playing video games at home when an argument started.

The victim was shot in the head following the argument and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officers say a teen suspect has turned himself in at CPD Headquarters and is being questioned. Charges are still pending.

The second shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning at 926 Johnson Avenue.

Investigators believe three teenagers requested a cab and, after arriving at their destination, one of the teens and the cab driver argued about the cab fare. The teen and the cabbie then shot each other inside the car. The other two passengers in the car ran to safety and were not injured.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital. The teen was pronounced dead overnight while the cabbie died later in the morning.

Police say the Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting them with both investigations.

