Police investigating after woman shot in W. Columbia shooting

West Columbia Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that injured one woman.

It happened at 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Steele Street.

Assistant Chief Scott Morrison said multiple suspects, possibly two, drove up to a house on the 2100 block of Steele Street and fired shots into the home, hitting a 24-year-old woman who was inside in the leg.

There is no word on her condition. It’s not known if the woman was a resident of the home or just visiting.

Officials have not provided a description of any of the suspects or the vehicle at this time.

BREAKING: @westcolumbiapd tells me a woman was shot in the leg while inside a home on 2100th Steele Drive around 3am. PD Says suspects drove up, got out and fired into home. No info on suspects, police asking for help with info. No word on condition of victim. pic.twitter.com/xeK7BCitOD — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) February 17, 2018

Police ask anyone with any information to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

