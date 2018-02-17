Police investigating after woman shot in W. Columbia shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police investigating after woman shot in W. Columbia shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

West Columbia Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that injured one woman. 

It happened at 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Steele Street.

Assistant Chief Scott Morrison said multiple suspects, possibly two, drove up to a house on the 2100 block of Steele Street and fired shots into the home, hitting a 24-year-old woman who was inside in the leg.

There is no word on her condition. It’s not known if the woman was a resident of the home or just visiting.

Officials have not provided a description of any of the suspects or the vehicle at this time.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

