Man wanted after allegedly hitting girlfriend with car and leaving her in roadway

Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect after a woman was found lying severely injured in a roadway early Saturday morning.

Deputies said the woman was found on the 400 block of Ivy Wood Lane just after midnight by deputies patrolling the area. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe she was hit by her boyfriend’s car. Deputies are now searching for the woman’s boyfriend. A description of the man has not been provided by deputies at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.