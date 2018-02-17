Boyfriend arrested in attempted murder hit-and-run

A girlfriend, struck by her boyfriend's car, was left in the road to die at Ivy Wood Lane in the early morning of Feb. 17 (Source: WIS)

A boyfriend is facing attempted murder charges after hitting his girlfriend with a car and leaving her in the road just after midnight on Saturday.

Calvin Lemon Reed, Jr., 43, is also facing charges of failing to render aid, which is part of the duties of a driver when a pedestrian is struck. RCSD says Reed turned himself in late Saturday afternoon and was taken in without incident.

Deputies said the woman was found on the 400 block of Ivy Wood Lane by deputies patrolling the area. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition and is still recovering in the hospital, according to RCSD.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

