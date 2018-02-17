Former Gamecocks offer strong message to current team on Legends Weekend

It wasn’t that long ago that P.J. Dozier, Sindarius Thornwell, Rakym Felder, and Duane Notice shared the floor working on their skills in the Carolina Coliseum at South Carolina’s practice facility.

On Friday, the quartet from the Gamecocks’ Final Four run was back in their old gym. However, they weren’t around just to put a few shots. They had a few things they wanted to get off their chests regarding this year’s team.

“They’re not happy and our players found out that they’re not happy,” Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin told reporters at the Legends Weekend reception. “They’re not real excited with just some of the basketball that we’ve played. The players hear from me all the time. Now, they experience it from guys that wore that uniform a year ago.”

Martin said the players even got involved with practice as the scout team with recently signed recruit Brian Bowen on their squad as the Gamecocks prepare to face Auburn on Saturday. The practice session with the former players is something that Martin hopes his current players can take something from.

“It’s good because they didn’t come here to hate on our players,” Martin said. “They came here to help lead because they know that’s been a problem with this team and they led by sharing their voices, their views, their ideas, their passion all day today. It was great to have their around.”

Dozier, Thornwell, Notice, and McKie will each receive their championship rings as part of Legends Weekend at Colonial Life Arena at halftime of Saturday’s game, but they’re not the only ones being honored. Former Carolina players will be on hand to be honored before the ring ceremony as part of the halftime festivities as well.

“It’s become an annual thing and it’s awesome,” Martin said. “I think it’s great to get some of those guys that have played here that have given everything so we can have a practice facility, something that didn’t exist around here.”

South Carolina takes on Auburn at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. Tip-off will take place at 3:30 p.m.

