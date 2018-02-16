Hospitalized veterans at VA honored with live performance from traveling troupe

Veteran patients at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia could take their minds off their health for the night. (Source: WIS)

Instead, they were nodding their heads and tapping their feet to some of their favorite tunes. WIS-TV continues our Year of the Veteran series with a look at Friday’s performance by Re-creation, all to say, thanks to our vets.

Known as "America’s Ambassadors to Hospitalized Patients," the group Re-creation made a stop in the Midlands. They travel across the country performing 320 shows, volunteering their time.

Twin brothers Nick and Jordan have been doing it for the last three years.

“We feel, very much, a calling to our veterans. A lot of them feel that they have been forgotten from the outside world," Nick said. "The joy on their faces when we sing that they already know, that just brings joy to all of our faces.”

“We just absolutely love this group, Midlands veteran Debra Layer said. "The young people are so full of energy and so excited and so engaging to our veterans.”

The show was a finale of sorts, after a week of events honoring National Salute to Patient Veterans.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to get involved at the VA hospitals – just give a little back to the people who gave so much,” says Brian Austin, a volunteer service specialist with the VA.

It’s a nationwide event put on every year during the week of Valentine’s Day.



“It’s so little for us to do – to take that time to come in and say, ‘thank you’ – but it’s such a big deal to them," Austin said. "What better way to say, ‘thank you’ to the veterans than the show you saw today?”

Every performer working with Re-creation volunteers their time. The organization has been singing and dancing for our hospitalized veterans for the last 40 years.

