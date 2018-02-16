Twenty-five years in prison for man who struck and killed two SCDOT workers

A 30-year-old will spend the next 25 years in prison after he hit and killed two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers in Aiken County in 2017.

Lonnie Miller will not have the chance for parole in the deaths of the two SCDOT workers.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the men as Anthony J. Redmond, 54, and Robert Clark, 64.

SCDOT released a statement on Miller's sentence thanking law enforcement agencies who were involved in the investigation.

Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the Clark and Redmond families as well as our Aiken Maintenance team as they endure this difficult time.

