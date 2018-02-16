Man wanted for exposing self to Columbia Walmart employee arrested

Michael Payne is wanted for indecent exposure. (Twitter)

Michael Edward Payne was arrested today in connection with an indecent exposure incident where Payne reportedly exposed himself to a Garners Ferry Road Walmart employee on Feb. 9.

Columbia Police say that Payne, 36, was arrested Friday morning by Lexington County deputies.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

