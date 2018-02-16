David Pascoe is appealing the 'light sentence' given to an ex-lawmaker

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe has filed an appeal against a sentence given to a former Midlands lawmaker who pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in 2017.

Richard Quinn, Jr. received a sentence of two years probation, community service, and a fine in a Beaufort County courtroom on Monday morning, but Pascoe told the judge he would appeal that sentence.

Pascoe's 13-page appeal claims the judge in this case told the solicitor to "go light on the facts so the plea won't blow up."

However, according to Pascoe, that sentence was blamed on him for failing to not prosecute the case in court.

Quinn, Jr. denied all wrongdoing and the allegations against him by Pascoe, who has been investigating possible corruption in the State House for several years now.

"I think that y'all that know me the best know that I would have wanted to fight for my name," Quinn, Jr. said. "I wanted to go to court, because I believed I could have proven that I handled myself in an honorable fashion. I recused myself anytime the law required me to, and I never used my office for personal gain. Those are all lies by Mr. Pascoe. I wanted to prove those things, but unfortunately, things changed when he indicted my 73-year-old father."

Quinn, Jr., and his father, Richard Quinn, Sr. were indicted last year.

