Deputies now have a suspect in a shooting that severely wounded one man

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has identified a man now wanted in connection with a shooting on Devoe Drive that severely wounded one man.

According to the sheriff's department, Demetris Campbell is wanted for attempted murder in the Feb. 2 shooting.

Campbell, deputies say, got into an argument with the victim shortly after he drove up to the scene. The argument spilled out into violence after investigators said Campbell pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The victim was struck several times and transported to Palmetto Health Richland where he continues to recover.

Campbell was last seen driving a white newer model two-door Hyundai or Honda with paper tags.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

