A Richland County man will be charged as an adult for threatening to 'shoot up' a high school

A 17-year-old Richland County man will be charged as an adult for allegedly making threats against a Midlands high school on Friday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Kameron Hilliard is charged with unlawful communication and disturbing schools.

Hilliard, investigators said, made a Twitter post threatening o shoot up Westwood High School.

Hilliard turned himself in to investigators at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters and was arrested without incident.

The teen was transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The arrest comes as several Midlands school districts have been inundated with rumors of threats against schools. All threats have been determined to be "unsubstantiated."

