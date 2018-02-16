A Richland County man will be charged as an adult for threatening to 'shoot up' a high school

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.
6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.
Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.
First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe has filed an appeal against a sentence given to a former Midlands lawmaker who pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in 2017.
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.
