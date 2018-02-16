MY TAKE: Don't become numb to mass shootings in the US

On Wednesday,17 people were murdered inside a Florida high school. We’ve seen the video of terrified teenagers huddled together, hiding in their classrooms as the sound of bullets ring out. (Source: WIS)

The headlines this week are horrifying. Right now the country is dealing with another mass school shooting.

On Wednesday,17 people were murdered inside a Florida high school. We’ve seen the video of terrified teenagers huddled together, hiding in their classrooms as the sound of bullets ring out.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking and it’s unacceptable. Unfortunately, it’s becoming too common. In recent years our country has witnessed some of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

In 2012, 26 people, including 20 children, were slaughtered inside a Connecticut Elementary School. In 2016, 50 people were gunned down at a nightclub in Orlando. In November of 2017, 27 worshippers were shot and killed at a church in Texas.

Then in October 2017, 59 people were slaughtered at a concert in Las Vegas. And of course, South Carolina experienced its own mass shooting in 2015, when 9 people were ambushed inside a Charleston church.

Quite frankly, It’s becoming hard for most people to keep track of these mass killings. The scenes are so nauseating that it’s easy to turn away.

It’s human nature to try and shield ourselves and our families. But as a country and as a society we must fight the urge to become numb.

We must always stop and mourn the innocent lives lost and refuse to accept this cycle of violence as the new norm. There is no easy answer to this crisis. But it’s not normal. And it’s not okay.

Let’s make sure this latest tragedy does not deteriorate into partisan bickering. It’s up to all of us to come up with sensible solutions that will keep us safe without violating our individual rights in a free society.

History is watching and so are our children.

That’s My Take, What’s Yours.

