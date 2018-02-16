Sumter officials warn residents of jury duty scam

Sumter County officials are warning residents of a new phone scam regarding jury duty.

Sumter County Clerk of Court Jamie Campbell and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis say that people around Sumter County have received recorded phone calls from “Sumter County Court Services Division” asking people to leave a name and number. They are also threatening to fine them for missing jury duty.

"No such organization exists," Campbell said in a Facebook post Friday. "If you are selected for jury duty, notifications are always done by mail."

The current scam number is (803) 720-2807 but could change.

“Sumter County residents should remember that, especially this time of year, there are many types of telephone scams taking place,” Dennis said in the Facebook post. “Don’t give out any personal information over the telephone. Never give out your credit or debit card numbers. And if you have someone telling you to pay them with iTunes cards, just hang up."

Dennis said that residents can call the Clerk of Court’s Office to see if a call received was legitimate.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.