Illegal weapons, 8 pounds of marijuana, and $5K were seized in Midlands drug bust

Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested multiple suspects for drugs and illegal weapons.

The Midlands Gang Task Force received a community tip about narcotics and weapons at The Southern Apartments Feb. 13.

The MGTF, RCSD Special Response Team, Gang Task Force, Community Action Team, K-9, and Columbia Housing Authority arrested the suspects without incident. During the search, MGTF seized three firearms, eight pounds of marijuana and over $5,000.

The three weapons recovered were a stolen Spring XD 40 caliber, assault rifle 223 Diamond Back, and a Glock 19 - .40 caliber.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the following suspects were arrested:

Khi Ahmad Baker, 21, has been charged with unlawful carry, possession of a stolen weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Keyshawn Guess, 21, has been charged with unlawful carry of weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Jarred L. Courtney, 19, has been charged with unlawful carry of weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Maurice Anderson, 21, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Parez D. Harper, 24, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Eric Dexter Hopkins, 23, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Saquon Brunson, 20, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana.

All were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

