Illegal weapons, 8 pounds of marijuana, and $5K were seized in Midlands drug bust

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested multiple suspects for drugs and illegal weapons. 

The Midlands Gang Task Force received a community tip about narcotics and weapons at The Southern Apartments Feb. 13.

The MGTF, RCSD Special Response Team, Gang Task Force, Community Action Team, K-9, and Columbia Housing Authority arrested the suspects without incident. During the search, MGTF seized three firearms, eight pounds of marijuana and over $5,000. 

The three weapons recovered were a stolen Spring XD 40 caliber, assault rifle 223 Diamond Back, and a Glock 19 - .40 caliber. 

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the following suspects were arrested:

  • Khi Ahmad Baker, 21, has been charged with unlawful carry, possession of a stolen weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. 
  • Keyshawn Guess, 21, has been charged with unlawful carry of weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. 
  • Jarred L. Courtney, 19, has been charged with unlawful carry of weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. 
  • Maurice Anderson, 21, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Parez D. Harper, 24, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. 
  • Eric Dexter Hopkins, 23, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. 
  • Saquon Brunson, 20, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana.

All were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

