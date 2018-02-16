Two Midlands school districts are dealing with 'unsubstantiated' rumors and threats, officials say

Two counties in the Midlands are dealing with social media threats against schools as multiple law enforcement agencies are attempting to quell parents' fears.

The Kershaw County Sheriff''s Office was the first to address these threats in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday morning.

"THERE IS NO THREAT TO [Lugoff-Elgin High School] AS PER A WIDELY SPREAD RUMOR," KCSO said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

A false rumor began Thursday at LEHS regarding a student who was going to open fire at the school. Deputies say this has been thoroughly investigated and is determined to be a rumor.

A photograph of a young man with a gun that has also been widely shared came from a situation in the Upstate and that was handled by law enforcement, according to KCSO. "There is no threat of a shooting at LEHS. Parents and students need not be worried," the post reads.

"It would be a real good idea for parents to warn their children who attend public school or any school for that matter, not to joke around about shooting up a school. It is NOT funny and will be dealt with severely by law enforcement and by the school district."

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office also had to address the rumor, saying they have "found no substantiated or credible threats thus far" against Fairfield Central High School.

“Although these are just unconfirmed rumors, we want to ensure everyone that we do take these seriously. I’ve directed our personnel to have an increased presence in our schools today. While many counties are dealing with this same issue this morning, we should always err on the side of caution, especially when these types of rumors involve our children. Again, I want to ensure everyone that our increased presence on school campuses today is merely a safety precaution. We have no reason to believe that there has been a direct threat to any of our schools.”

Schools around the country are on high alert after a school shooting in Florida killed 17 people.

