Two Midlands school districts are dealing with 'unsubstantiated' rumors and threats, officials say

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
Kershaw County Sheriff''s Office says there is no threat to Lugoff Elgin High School after a school shooting rumor circulated social media.More >>
Kershaw County Sheriff''s Office says there is no threat to Lugoff Elgin High School after a school shooting rumor circulated social media.More >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.More >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>
An off-duty N. Charleston officer has died.More >>
An off-duty N. Charleston officer has died.More >>
WIS sat down with South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to talk about the shooting.More >>
WIS sat down with South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to talk about the shooting.More >>
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.More >>
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.More >>
Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.More >>
Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>