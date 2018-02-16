Midlands school districts continue to address 'unsubstantiated' rumors and threats

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.More >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in limbo.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.More >>
Nathan Chen's dreams of Olympic gold were dashed when the American struggled through his short program, though teammates Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon fared much better.More >>
Amtrak's CEO is threatening to stop traffic on railroads that do not install positive train control by the end of 2018.More >>
Amtrak's CEO is threatening to stop traffic on railroads that do not install positive train control by the end of 2018.More >>
An off-duty N. Charleston officer has died.More >>
An off-duty N. Charleston officer has died.More >>
Sumter County officials are warning residents of a new phone scam regarding jury duty.More >>
Sumter County officials are warning residents of a new phone scam regarding jury duty.More >>
Kershaw County Sheriff''s Office says there is no threat to Lugoff Elgin High School after a school shooting rumor circulated social media.More >>
Kershaw County Sheriff''s Office says there is no threat to Lugoff Elgin High School after a school shooting rumor circulated social media.More >>