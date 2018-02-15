SC Superintendent of Education: 'the state needs to fund' SROs at every SC school

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.More >>
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.More >>
WIS sat down with South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to talk about the shooting.More >>
Democratic lawmakers are responding to the deadly Florida school shooting with calls for expanded background checks.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games began Thursday in Pyeongchang. Here's what you need to know.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
One Irmo couple is dedicated to giving back to our local schools, and their involvement has led to a partnership between the University of South Carolina and Irmo Middle and High Schools.More >>
We’re getting our first look at what Riverbanks Zoo keepers hope will be the first baby gorilla to ever be born and raised at the zoo.More >>
