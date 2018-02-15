Midlands high schooler surprises retired residents with Valentine's bouquets

A showing of Valentine’s Day love with a side of entrepreneurial prowess – that’s how you could describe Anna Grace Boney’s take on her Youth Corps assignment.

Boney is a freshman at Cardinal Newman High School. She’s one of a group of students in a leadership group called “You Over the course of 10 months, students experience nine different modules where they gain opportunities to develop philanthropic, financial and leadership skills.

"We do different modules,” Boney said. “And right now this is the business module and we're selling flowers for Valentine’s Day.”

But, the students kept coming across the same issue.

"What if I don't have anyone to give flowers to?” Boney said potential buyers would ask. “And it's like - how do you reach a bigger market when some people don't but you still want to help them do something good?"

So, Boney came up with a solution. She pitched it to people like this.

"And the pitch is just kind of... well if you don't have anyone to send flowers to, how about you give this to someone who would really enjoy it and it would really make their day.”

She sold dozens that way. The flowers were purchased by strangers, and then Boney delivered them to residents of the Waterford Retirement Community in Columbia, surprising them with a knock on the door on Valentine’s Day.

Boney said it’s just a reminder to everyone this week.

"There are people out there who care about you,” she said. “Sometimes we forget that… and it's important to know that."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.