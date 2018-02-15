Deputies seeking man wanted for sending several recorded threats - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies seeking man wanted for sending several recorded threats to victim

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Deputies say Antwon Boatwright, 27, has made numerous recorded threats to a victim since September 2017. (Source: RCSD) Deputies say Antwon Boatwright, 27, has made numerous recorded threats to a victim since September 2017. (Source: RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for stalking.

Deputies say Antwon Boatwright, 27, has made numerous recorded threats to a victim since September 2017. The victim, according to deputies, issued a no-contact letter in November 2017.

Anyone who may have any information on where Boatwright may be located is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly