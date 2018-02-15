Deputies seeking man wanted for sending several recorded threats to victim

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for stalking.

Deputies say Antwon Boatwright, 27, has made numerous recorded threats to a victim since September 2017. The victim, according to deputies, issued a no-contact letter in November 2017.

Anyone who may have any information on where Boatwright may be located is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

